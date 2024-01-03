Trending
Jan. 3, 2024

'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season

By Annie Martin
Naomi Watts stars in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Naomi Watts stars in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Naomi Watts, Diane Lane and Chloë Sevigny.

Feud is an anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy that explores a famous feud in each season.

Capote Vs. the Swans focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with the "swans," a group of elite women in high society New York.

Tom Hollander plays Capote, with Watts, Lane, Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald as the swans.

The trailer showcases the season's star-studded cast and hints at how Capote ultimately betrayed the swans by exposing their secrets in his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers.

"Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society's most elite women, whom he nicknamed 'the swans.' However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover," an official synopsis reads.

FX previously teased sex, money and betrayal in the new season.

Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans premieres Jan. 31 on FX, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.

