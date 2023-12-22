Trending
TV
Dec. 22, 2023 / 9:17 AM

'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'

By Annie Martin
Naomi Watts stars in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Naomi Watts stars in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FX is gearing up for the release of Feud Season 2.

The network shared a teaser for the season, titled Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans, on Thursday.

Feud is anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy that explores a famous feud in each season.

Capote Vs. the Swans focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with the "swans," a group of elite women in high society New York.

"Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser gives a glimpse of cast members Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald, and teases sex, money and betrayal in the new season.

Tom Hollander also stars as Capote.

Capote Vs. the Swans will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 31 on FX. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

