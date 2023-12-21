Trending
Dec. 21, 2023

'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series

By Annie Martin

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new South Korean series The Bequeathed.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Kim Hyun-joo.

The Bequeathed hails from Yeon Sang-ho, a writer and director who worked on Train to Busan, Hellbound and Peninsula, and is directed by Min Hong-nam.

The series is a K-drama thriller following Yoon Seo-ha (Kim), a woman who inherits her family's burial ground from her late uncle. The character clashes with Kim Young-ho (Ryu Kyung-soo), a young man who shows up claiming to be her half-brother.

Park Hee-soon also stars as a detective investigating mysterious events surrounding the gravesite.

"Upon the bequeathing of the family burial ground, Ominous events begin to unfold," a tagline reads.

The Bequeathed premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix.

