Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 24, 2024 / 9:55 AM

'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller

By Annie Martin
"Mea Culpa," a new film from Tyler Perry starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 4 | "Mea Culpa," a new film from Tyler Perry starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Mea Culpa.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Wednesday featuring Kelly Rowland.

Advertisement

Mea Culpa is written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry. The film follows Mea Harper (Rowland), a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

"While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous," an official synopsis reads.

Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton also star.

Mea Culpa premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Rowland is a singer and actress who came to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child. As an actress, she recently had a recurring role on the ABC series Grown-ish.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: Obnoxious style overwhelms 'It's What's Inside'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Obnoxious style overwhelms 'It's What's Inside'
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "It's What's Inside," which screened Tuesday at the Sundance Film Festival, has a clever premise and great cast, but an aggressive style overpowers both.
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Will & Harper," which screened Tuesday at the Sundance Film Festival, follows Will Ferrell and Harper Steele on a road trip after Harper's transition, and uses humor to open further conversations.
Dakota Johnson says she 'loved' stunt training for 'Madame Web'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson says she 'loved' stunt training for 'Madame Web'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her Marvel film "Madame Web" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Oscar nominations: 'Oppenheimer' leads; America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling up for 'Barbie'
Movies // 1 day ago
Oscar nominations: 'Oppenheimer' leads; America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling up for 'Barbie'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, on Tuesday. "Barbie" scored eight -- but star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed.
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The documentary "Devo," which screened at the Sundance Film Festival, lets the five original band members tell the story and explain the message of devolution.
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Krazy House," which screened Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, begins with a promising gonzo premise but crosses no less than three lines of bad taste to ruin it all.
Lindsay Lohan to star in holiday rom-com 'Our Little Secret'
Movies // 1 day ago
Lindsay Lohan to star in holiday rom-com 'Our Little Secret'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding will star in the Netflix film "Our Little Secret."
'Hit Man' teaser: Glen Powell falls for Adria Arjona
Movies // 1 day ago
'Hit Man' teaser: Glen Powell falls for Adria Arjona
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Hit Man," a new film from Richard Linklater starring Glen Powell, is coming to Netflix.
'Expend4bles' leads field with 7 Razzie nominations
Movies // 2 days ago
'Expend4bles' leads field with 7 Razzie nominations
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The action movie, "Expend4bles," scored a leading seven Razzie Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2023, in Hollywood on Monday morning.
Nicole Kidman wears backless dress at 'Expats' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Nicole Kidman wears backless dress at 'Expats' premiere
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman wore an Atelier Versace gown at the New York premiere of her Prime Video series "Expats."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73
'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement