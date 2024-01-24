1 of 4 | "Mea Culpa," a new film from Tyler Perry starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Mea Culpa. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Wednesday featuring Kelly Rowland. Advertisement

Mea Culpa is written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry. The film follows Mea Harper (Rowland), a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

"While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous," an official synopsis reads.

Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton also star.

Mea Culpa premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Rowland is a singer and actress who came to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child. As an actress, she recently had a recurring role on the ABC series Grown-ish.