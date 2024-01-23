Robyn Malcolm (L) and Temuera Morrison star in "Far North." Photo courtesy of Sundance Now

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Far North is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+ in February. The New Zealand crime comedy-drama will have a two-episode premiere on the streaming services Feb. 15. Advertisement

Far North is based on the Jared Savage book Underbelly: Inside NZ's Biggest Meth Bust.

The show follows aqua-aerobics instructor Heather (Robyn Malcolm) and diesel mechanic Ed (Temuera Morrison), a regular New Zealand couple who are caught up in a major drug-trafficking deal.

"As a Tongan-Australian gang's lucrative drug deal with a global cartel goes awry, they're left stranded with 500kg of meth and a boatload of lies. They unwittingly involve the ordinary Kiwi couple Ed and Heather in their increasingly desperate pursuit of their ultimate payday. Amidst the absurdity, Ed and Heather have to navigate treacherous waters, hoping to both thwart the gang and survive the treacherous ordeal," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Fay Tofilau, Mosa Alipate Latailakepa, Villa Junior Lemanu, Maaka Pohatu, John Paul Foliaki, Albert Mateni, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Fei Li, Dennis Zhang, Xiao Hu, Xana Tang, Louise Jiang and Nikita Tu-Bryant.

Advertisement

Far North is written, directed and executive produced by David White (This Town), with Kelly Martin and Sally Campbell also serving as executive producers.