Justin Timberlake sings "I Want You Back" in "Trolls Band Together."

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new behind the scenes clip from Trolls Band Together on Tuesday. The clip features voice actors Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel and more voicing their animated characters. Poppy (Kendrick) returns to plan Bridget's (Deschanel) wedding. Branch's (Timberlake) long lost brother (Eric Andre) shows up to stop the wedding. Advertisement

Branch and his brother were formerly in the boy band Brozone and his brother wants to reunite the band. Timberlake was a member of real-life boy band *NSYNC and the trolls perform *NSYNC's "I Want You Back" in the film.

"Operation Family Harmony is on and popping," Timberlake says in the studio.

Poppy discovers a long lost sister, Viva (Camila Cabello), too.

"Viva has a lot of energy and vitality inside," Cabello says.

Dreamworks Animation adapted the Trolls dolls into a musical feature film in 2016. The original Timberlake song "Can't Stop the Feeling" was nominated for an Oscar. The first sequel, Trolls World Tour came out in 2020.

Daveed Diggs, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan and Kenan Thompson also star. Trolls Band Together opens Nov. 17 in theaters.

In September, *NSYNC members Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass reunited to release "Better Place," the group's first song in over 20 years. The song will appear in Trolls Band Together.