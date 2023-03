1/6

Troye Sivan voices Floyd in "Trolls Band Together." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Trolls Band Together. The studio shared a trailer for the animated musical film Tuesday featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi. Advertisement

Trolls Band Together is a a sequel to Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020). The films are inspired by the Trolls dolls and follow Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), two music-loving Trolls who fall in love.

In Trolls Band Together, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past -- he was once part of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André) and Clay (Cudi). The group disbanded when Branch was still a baby, and Branch has not seen his brothers since.

"When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains -- Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) -- Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity," an official synopsis reads.

Camile Cabello, Zosia Mamet, RuPaul, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop's Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and Kenan Thompson also have roles.

There are some new Trolls on the block. Experience #TrollsBandTogether only in theaters November 17. pic.twitter.com/3HQna2V2mZ— DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) March 28, 2023

Trolls Band Together is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Tim Heitz, and opens in theaters Nov. 17.