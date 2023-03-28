1/3

Lil Uzi Vert performed "Just Wanna Rock," a song from their forthcoming mixtape "The Pink Tape," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Lil Uzi Vert took the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 27-year-old singer and rapper performed their song "Just Wanna Rock" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

Lil Uzi Vert sported a mohawk and performed choreography with a group of backup dancers. The performers all wore black outfits.

"Just Wanna Rock" appears on Lil Uzi Vert's forthcoming mixtape, The Pink Tape. Lil Uzi Vert released a single and music video for the song in November.

The rapper's most recent release, the EP Red & White, was released in July 2022.

Lil Uzi Vert is best known for the 2017 single "XO Tour Llif3."

The singer will headline Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., in July.