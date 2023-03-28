Trending
March 28, 2023 / 9:26 AM

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cozy up at 'Air' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ben Affleck (R) and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Air" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ben Affleck (R) and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Air" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cozied up on the red carpet Monday.

The 50-year-old actor and 53-year-old singer and actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's film Air.

Affleck and Lopez got close and shared a kiss as they posed for photos. Lopez wore a high-neck gown with an embellished top and a neon skirt, while Affleck sported a navy suit and light blue shirt.

Affleck had nothing but praise for Lopez while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, calling his wife "brilliant."

The actor also praised Lopez while introducing Air at the premiere.

"This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second," he said. "I want to say that none of it would be possible -- this company, this movie, this joy tonight -- without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You're fabulous, you're amazing, you're wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you."

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon attend 'Air' premiere in LA

Director and star Ben Affleck (R), and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, attend the premiere of "Air" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Air is a sports drama written by Alex Convery and directed by Affleck. The film explores the origins of the partnership between Nike and basketball star Michael Jordan.

Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis star.

Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were also present at the premiere.

Air opens in theaters April 5.

