Chris Pine attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez walked the red carpet with the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast Sunday. The 42-year-old actor and 44-year-old actress attended the film's Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood Village. Advertisement

Pine wore a sage green suit and a chartreuse-colored shirt, while Rodriguez slayed in a form-fitting black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit.

Cast members Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sofia Lillis and Hugh Grant also attended the event.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fantasy adventure film based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. The game franchise was previously adapted as a trio of live-action films.

The new movie is written by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio, and is directed by Goldstein and Daley.

Paramount Pictures released a final trailer for the film last week.

Chris Pine attends the premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on March 26, 2023. Pine stars as Edgin Darvis. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters Friday.