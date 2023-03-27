Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 27, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Daniel Radcliffe (R) and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Daniel Radcliffe (R) and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad.

The 33-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, Radcliffe's rep told People.

Advertisement

Radcliffe's rep confirmed the news Sunday to CNN.

Radcliffe and Darke first met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings. The couple collaborated again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice and Season 3 of Radcliffe's series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe told People in March 2022 that he was in a great place in life and his relationship.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," he said.

The actor added that he and Darke enjoy working together but purposely limit their collaborations.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said. "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Advertisement

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. Darke portrayed Cindy Reston on the series Good Girls Revolt and Mary on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Read More

Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber after death threats, 'hateful negativity' 'The L Word: Generation Q' canceled, new reboot in the works 'Transatlantic' trailer: Gillian Jacobs helps WWII refugees in Netflix series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
Music // 21 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
March 27 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will release her 10th album, "Chemistry," and launch an accompanying Las Vegas show.
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Entertainment News // 44 minutes ago
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
March 27 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner is recovering from injuries sustained in a January accident at his Lake Tahoe home and provided an update on his condition.
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
Music // 1 hour ago
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
March 27 (UPI) -- Adele has announced her new dates for her residency in Las Vegas and also teased a new concert film.
'Lesser Dead' podcast overcame Minnie Driver's horror aversion
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Lesser Dead' podcast overcame Minnie Driver's horror aversion
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver admits she's no fan of horror, but couldn't resist playing a vampire in the dramatic podcast "The Lesser Dead."
Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Halle Bailey
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Halle Bailey
March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino turns 60 and actor/singer Halle Bailey turns 23, among the famous birthdays for March 27.
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
TV // 14 hours ago
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
NEW YORK, March 26 (UPI) -- Kiefer Sutherland wanted to play corporate espionage operative John Weir in "Rabbit Hole" because the character is plunged from a position of great power to one of extreme jeopardy.
Jonathan Majors' lawyer expects charges to be dropped after alleged domestic dispute
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Jonathan Majors' lawyer expects charges to be dropped after alleged domestic dispute
March 26 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," said she expects charges to be dropped after he was arrested for allegations of a domestic dispute.
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
March 25 (UPI) -- Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested in New York City on Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
March 26 (UPI) -- Action movie "John Wick: Chapter 4" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $73.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Nancy Travis: Stakes are high for rodeo and ranching family in 'Ride'
TV // 19 hours ago
Nancy Travis: Stakes are high for rodeo and ranching family in 'Ride'
NEW YORK, March 26 (UPI) -- Nancy Travis says she thinks viewers will connect to the family drama and sense of adventure at the heart of her contemporary western, "Ride."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son Nick at 43
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son Nick at 43
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement