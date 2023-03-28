March 28 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new film Elemental.

The studios released a trailer for the animated movie Tuesday featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

Advertisement

The preview introduces the residents of Element City, a bustling metropolis where elemental beings live alongside each other but "do not mix." Against conventions, fire element Ember Lumen (Lewis) and water element Wade Ripple (Athie) form a bond and fall in love.

Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O'Hara, Mason Wertheimer and Joe Pera also have voice roles.

Disney-Pixar released character posters for the film featuring Ember, Wade, Clod (Wertheimer) and Gale (McLendon-Covey).

Make a splash with Wade Meet him in #Elemental, coming to theaters June 16. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/NkhTW65lEV— Disney (@Disney) March 28, 2023

Elemental is written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh and directed by Peter Sohn. The film opens in theaters June 16.

Get blown away with Gale ☁️ Meet her in #Elemental, coming to theaters June 16. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/s2MOqoOdeK— Disney (@Disney) March 28, 2023 Advertisement

Lewis plays Georgia "George" Fan on The CW series Nancy Drew, while Athie starred in the Netflix series Archive 81.