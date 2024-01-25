Tracee Ellis Ross to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

1 of 5 | Tracee Ellis Ross will host the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Tracee Ellis Ross will host the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Billboard announced Wednesday that Ross, a singer and actress known for the ABC series Black-ish and the film The High Note, will host the event in March.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards features musical performances and honors women in the music industry.

This year's ceremony will take place March 6 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., and stream March 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Billboard.

Honorees include Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX, Tems, Luisa Sonza, Young Miko, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét and K-pop group NewJeans.

"We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams," Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said. "With the talented Tracee Ellis Ross as our host, this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards will be an unforgettable evening."

Presenters and performers will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the identity of the Billboard Woman of the Year.

Ross, the daughter of singer Diana Ross, released her own music for her film The High Note in 2020. She told Good Morning America that singing for the film fulfilled a "childhood dream."