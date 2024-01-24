Trending
TV
Jan. 24, 2024 / 11:27 AM

'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers

By Annie Martin
Nate Burleson will be honored at the "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Nate Burleson will be honored at the "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- CBS has announced this year's honorees and performers for the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration.

The TV special will air Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration brings together NFL players, award-winning performers and acclaimed musicians from diverse genres onto a single stage.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer and actress Tichina Arnold will host the event.

CBS Mornings co-host and NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson will be honored with the Lifetime of Inspiration Award, which recognizes his "substantial impact on the NFL and people of faith, as well as recognize his contributions to media, sports, philanthropy and business."

Previous recipients include Deion Sanders, Troy Vincent, Tim Brown, Ray Lewis and Tony Dungy.

Other honorees include:

Rayne "Dak" Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), who will receive the Faith in Action Award for his commitment to philanthropy and community service through his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation

Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), who will receive the New Beginnings Award for his dedication, resilience and inspiring journey in overcoming obstacles to achieve success

Markquese Bell (Dallas Cowboys), who will receive the HBCU Player of the Year honor, celebrating his achievements and impact while representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and Robin Thicke will perform, with the Players Choir to also take the stage. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will give pre-game performances, while Usher will headline the halftime show.

