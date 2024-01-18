Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day to perform at Super Bowl pregame

1 of 5 | Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL has announced the lineup for the Super Bowl LVIII pregame entertainment. Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will perform Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of kickoff. Advertisement

McEntire will perform the national anthem, while Malone will sing "America the Beautiful." Day will take the stage with her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!" McEntire said on social media.

The national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be produced and arranged by Emmy-winning musical director and producer Adam Blackstone.

In addition, Coda actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language, with Anjel Piñero to sign "America the Beautiful" and Shaheem Sanchez to sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Usher was previously announced to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.