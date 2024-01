1 of 5 | Gwen Stefani will perform before the Super Bowl. File Photo by Justin Tafoya/U.S. Department of State/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The NFL announced Friday that Gwen Stefani will perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate Party. The show precedes the game on Feb. 11. "We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate," Stefani said in a statement. "Can't wait to see you all in Vegas!" Advertisement

Stefani also posted on social media, "Get ready @nfl."

This is the fourth year the NFL and TikTok have hosted the pregame show. The show streams live on TikTok and CBS will broadcast portions in their pregame coverage.

Stefani performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2003 with her band, No Doubt. Since No Doubt, Stefani has gone on to be a solo artist and coach on The Voice.

Stefani also maintains a TikTok account.