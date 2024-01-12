Trending
Music
Jan. 12, 2024 / 9:34 AM

Usher celebrates 'Yeah!' in Super Bowl halftime show trailer

By Annie Martin
Usher appears in a trailer for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show that teases a performance "30 years in the making." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Usher appears in a trailer for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show that teases a performance "30 years in the making." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Usher celebrates his hit single "Yeah!" in a trailer for his Super Bowl halftime show.

Apple Music released a trailer for Usher's Super Bowl LVIII show Friday that teases a performance "30 years in the making."

The preview begins with a gospel choir performing the opening lyrics to "Yeah!"

The star-studded trailer then shows fans and celebrities including LeBron James, J Balvin and BTS singer Jungkook singing and dancing to the song.

"Yeah!" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris appears on Usher's fourth studio album, Confessions, released in 2004.

Usher was announced to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in September.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," the singer subsequently told Entertainment Tonight. "Thirty years ago that journey started and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

Usher is also known for such singles as "You Make Me Wanna," "Burn," "U Got It Bad" and "Love in this Club."

Super Bowl LVIII will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

