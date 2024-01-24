Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 24, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends

By Annie Martin
Carrie Underwood will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Carrie Underwood will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends.

Hall of Fame Village said in a press release Wednesday that Underwood will perform at the event Aug. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Advertisement

Underwood, a Grammy-winning country music singer, will be the first female artist to perform as the headliner.

The Concert for Legends takes place during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Week.

"I think we can say we are definitely ready for some football! We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Underwood to the 2024 Concert for Legends stage," Hall of Fame Village president & CEO Michael Crawford said.

"Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game. We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."

"Anticipation builds as newcomers and dedicated fans unite to witness the perfect harmony of Carrie Underwood's performance with Enshrinement Weekend," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter added. "The Pro Football Hall of Fame in collaboration with our partners at Hall of Fame Village, eagerly looks forward to embracing this stellar artist, which will be a captivating show."

Advertisement

Tickets for the Concert for Legends featuring Underwood will go on sale Jan. 29.

Underwood released her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, in 2022.

Carrie Underwood turns 40: a look back

Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer
Music // 21 hours ago
Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a new teaser for its forthcoming EP, "With You-th."
The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'
Music // 1 day ago
The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Killers will perform "Hot Fuss" at a Las Vegas residency show celebrating the album's 20th anniversary.
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Music // 1 day ago
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A new docuseries called "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" will soon be streaming on Hulu.
Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years
Music // 1 day ago
Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel is releasing his first new pop song in 17 years.
Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May
Music // 1 day ago
Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne will perform on a greatest hits tour featuring All Time Low and Simple Plan.
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Music // 2 days ago
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Grand Ole Opry apologized after Elle King reportedly gave a "drunk" and "profane" performance during its Dolly Parton birthday tribute.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
BabyMonster's 'Batter Up' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 4 days ago
BabyMonster's 'Batter Up' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster had a first music video, "Batter Up," reach 200 million views on YouTube.
Green Day releases 'Saviors,' first album in four years
Music // 4 days ago
Green Day releases 'Saviors,' first album in four years
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Green Day released the album "Saviors" and a music video for the song "Bobby Sox."
Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' deluxe edition on her birthday
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' deluxe edition on her birthday
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a deluxe version of her album "Rockstar" featuring nine new tracks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73
'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement