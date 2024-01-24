Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends

1 of 3 | Carrie Underwood will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends. Hall of Fame Village said in a press release Wednesday that Underwood will perform at the event Aug. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Advertisement

Underwood, a Grammy-winning country music singer, will be the first female artist to perform as the headliner.

The Concert for Legends takes place during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Week.

"I think we can say we are definitely ready for some football! We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Underwood to the 2024 Concert for Legends stage," Hall of Fame Village president & CEO Michael Crawford said.

"Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game. We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."

"Anticipation builds as newcomers and dedicated fans unite to witness the perfect harmony of Carrie Underwood's performance with Enshrinement Weekend," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter added. "The Pro Football Hall of Fame in collaboration with our partners at Hall of Fame Village, eagerly looks forward to embracing this stellar artist, which will be a captivating show."

Tickets for the Concert for Legends featuring Underwood will go on sale Jan. 29.

Underwood released her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, in 2022.