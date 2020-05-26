May 26 (UPI) -- Tracee Ellis Ross says singing for her new film The High Note fulfilled a "childhood dream."

The 47-year-old actress discussed her singing debut in the upcoming movie during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Ross, the daughter of singer Diana Ross, is known for her TV roles as Joan Clayton on Girlfriends and Bow Johnson on Black-ish and Mixed-ish. The High Note gave her the opportunity to record music for the first time.

"I was doing pretty good with the TV and the acting and all that, and then this role came along and that childhood dream that has been just been waiting in there to get out got to do her thing," Ross said.

"I was so in love with this role. It was worth the risk; it was worth taking the leap. I loved the message of this movie, and it was just worth it," she added.

In The High Note, Ross plays Grace Davis, a singer who records her first album in 10 years with the encouragement of her assistant (Dakota Johnson).

"No matter the phase, the stage, the place in your life, it is never too late to go for your dreams, never too late to go after your passions," Ross said.

Ross released a first song, "Love Myself," from The High Note soundtrack this month. She said it was "really thrilling" to be able to perform the song live for an audience during filming.

"I loved it. I absolutely loved it. I love being in the studio too, so I have a new passion, as well as Grace Davis," she said.

Ross said Diana Ross cried after hearing her sing for the film. She praised her mom as a "really supportive and really proud" mom.

Focus Features released a first trailer for The High Note in February. The film will be released on VOD platforms Friday.