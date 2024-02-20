Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour

1 of 5 | Dan + Shay will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay are going on tour in 2024. The country music duo announced a new North American tour, The Heartbreak on the Map Tour, on Tuesday. Advertisement

The summer tour will kick off July 18 in Cincinnati and conclude Sept. 21 in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 12 p.m.

"We're so excited to announce that we'll be hitting the road this summer with @jakeowenofficial + @dylanmarlowemusic on our HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR!" Dan + Shay said on Instagram.

Dan + Shay released their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, in September 2023.

In addition to their new music, the duo will appear as coaches in The Voice Season 25, which premieres Feb. 26 on NBC.