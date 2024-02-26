Trending
Music
Feb. 26, 2024 / 11:30 AM

The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour

By Annie Martin
Aaron Dessner and The National, pictured with Ed Sheeran, are going on tour in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aaron Dessner and The National, pictured with Ed Sheeran, are going on tour in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The National and The War on Drugs are going on tour in 2024.

The rock bands announced a joint North American tour, the Zen Diagram Tour, on Monday.

Lucius will appear as a special guest on select dates.

The Zen Diagram tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Gilford, N.H., and concludes Oct. 10 in Mexico City.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with artist pre-sales to begin Tuesday.

The tour "will feature sets packed with great music from both bands, highlighting each group's deep catalog," according to a Live Nation press release.

"We're thrilled to join forces for the Zen Diagram Tour this fall!" The National and The War on Drugs said on Instagram.

The National released its 10th album, Laugh Track, in September 2023, while The War on Drugs released its fifth album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, in 2021.

