1 of 3 | Jill Scott will perform at Roots Picnic in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Roots have announced the lineup for the 2024 Roots Picnic. The hip hop band will perform at the music festival June 1-2 at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, along with Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Gunna and Victoria Monét. Advertisement

Other performers include Sexyy Red, Babyface, Wallo & Gillie, Wale, Robert Glasper & Yebba, Tyla, Cam'ron and Smino.

Lil Wayne and The Roots will perform a special set celebrating Lil Wayne's hometown of New Orleans alongside Trombone Shorty, PJ Morton and other artists.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST.

Other upcoming music festivals include Coachella, featuring Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator, in April and Governors Ball, featuring Post Malone, The Killers and SZA, in June.