Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at People's Choice Awards

1 of 6 | Chrishell Stause (R) and G Flip attend the People's Choice Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Chrishell Stause and G Flip were among the couples at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Stause, a television personality who stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, and G Flip, a singer and musician, attended the 49th annual awards show Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. Advertisement

Stause wore a strapless latex gown with a short train, while G Flip sported a white patchwork denim top and jeans.

Stause's Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young also attended the event.

Other couples included Simu Liu and Allison Hsu, Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler, Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, and Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg.

Liu, an actor known for starring in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, hosted the People's Choice Awards and was nominated for Movie Performance of the Year for his role in Barbie.

Barbie, The Last of Us, Only Murders in the Building, Jungkook and Taylor Swift were among the big winners of the night.

Advertisement

Adam Sandler, Billie Eilish arrive at People's Choice Awards