'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Barbie, Grey's Anatomy and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday. Comedian and actor Simu Liu hosted the event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Advertisement

Barbie was voted by fans for Best Movie and Best Comedy Movie, while its stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling won the prizes for Best Actress and Actor, and America Ferrera earned the accolade for Best Movie Performance of the Year.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes earned the Best Action Movie honor and its actress Rachel Zegler took home the trophy for Best Action Movie Star.

Oppenheimer won for Best Drama Movie, Jennifer Lawrence won for Best Comedy Movie Star for Anyone But You and Jenna Ortega scored the Best Drama Star statuette for Scream V!.

Grey's Anatomy was declared Best Show, The Last of Us was deemed Best Drama Series and Only Murders in the Building won for Best Comedy Series.

Pedro Pascal was chosen Best Male TV Star for The Last of Us and Selena Gomez won for Best Female TV Star for Only Murders in the Building.

Taylor Swift won the awards for Best Female Music Artist, Best Female Pop Music Artist, Best Concert Tour and Best Social Celebrity. Her boyfriend, pro football player and recent Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce, was chosen Best Athlete.

Jung Kook earned the Best Male Music Artist prize, Ice Spice was voted Best New Music Artist and Stray Kids won for Best Music Group of Duo.

Olivia Rodrigo won for Best Album for Guts and Best Song for "Vampire."

Comic actor Adam Sandler was presented with the People's Icon honor.

"My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine, not a minute goes by without me thinking of and how much I love you, you're my best friends and my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had, forever and ever my girl," Sandler said.

Lenny Kravitz played a medley of his hits like "Fly Away," "TK421," "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over," "Let Love Rule" and "Are Your Gonna Go My Way" as he picked up the Music Icon Award.

"When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept going back to that word, 'icon,'" he said. "It means a lot of things to a lot of people. But to me, it means you've made an indelible mark by being who God created you to be and daring to be different."

Another highlight of the evening was when Jeremy Renner, who was critically injured in a snowplowing accident more than a year ago, took the stage as a presenter.

"The fans rock," the Hawkeye and The Mayor of Kingstown star said. "I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year's been a heck of a journey and I'm happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best."

