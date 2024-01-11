Trending
Jan. 11, 2024 / 11:38 AM

Simu Liu to host People's Choice Awards

By Annie Martin
Simu Liu will host the People's Choice Awards in February. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Simu Liu will host the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

NBC, Peacock and E! announced Thursday that Liu will host the awards show in February.

The 49th annual People's Choice Awards will take place Feb. 18 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, Peacock and E!

The PCAs is a fan-voted awards show recognizing entertainers in film, television, music and more. Voting is open now.

New categories this year include Male Country Artist, Female Country Artist, Male Latin Artist, Female Latin artist and Concert Tour.

In addition to hosting, Liu is nominated in the Movie Performance category for his role in Barbie.

"I'm so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 'People's Choice Awards,'" Liu said in a press release. "It's exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible."

"We're thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 'People's Choice Awards,'" NBCUniversal Entertainment EVP of live events and specials Jen Neal added. "As a fan-favorite tour de force in Hollywood, Simu's limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show."

Liu played a Ken in Barbie and is also known for starring in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

