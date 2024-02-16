Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere

1 of 4 | Kelly Rowland (R) and Michelle Williams attend the New York premiere of "Mea Culpa" on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Beyoncé and Michelle Williams showed their support for Kelly Rowland on the red carpet Thursday. Rowland, Beyoncé and Williams, who performed together in the musical girl group Destiny's Child, attended the New York premiere of Rowland's film Mea Culpa. Advertisement

Williams joined Rowland for photos on the red carpet, with Williams in a red top and pants and Rowland in an orange bodysuit and long plaid coat.

Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z, and her mother Tina Knowles appeared in photos on Beyoncé's Instagram account.

"Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly," she captioned the post.

Mea Culpa is a new thriller written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry. The film follows Mea Harper (Rowland), a criminal defense attorney who gets close to her client Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Mea Culpa premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Rowland is a singer and actress who came to fame with Destiny's Child. As an actress, she recently had a recurring role on the ABC series Grown-ish.

Williams marked Rowland's 43rd birthday Sunday with a tribute on Instagram.

"You are so easy to love! You are easy to celebrate! Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest, kind and generous souls I know. I'm thankful to call you sister! I love you @kellyrowland!" she wrote.

