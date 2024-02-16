Trending
Feb. 16, 2024 / 9:27 AM

Ariana Grande recruits Mariah Carey for 'Yes, And?' remix

By Annie Martin
Ariana Grande released a remix of her song "Yes, And?" featuring Mariah Carey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Music superstars Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey have teamed up on a new song.

Grande, 30, and Carey, 54, released a remix of Grande's single "Yes, And?" on Friday.

Grande had announced the collaboration with Carey in a post Wednesday on Valentine's Day.

"i cannot believe the words i am typing ...... Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!" Grande wrote.

"there are truly no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey," she added. "it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this! i love you eternally !!!!!!!"

Grande released the original version of "Yes, And?" in January. The song is the first single to debut from her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, set for release March 8.

In addition to her new music, Grande will star in the upcoming film Wicked. Universal Pictures released a first trailer for the movie Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

