Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video

1 of 4 | Ariana Grande released a single and music video for "Yes, And?," her first new music in over three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Yes, And?" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Yes, And?" video opens with people gossiping and speculating about Grande. The critics then take a seat and watch Grande sing and dance, eventually joining in as Grande is turned to stone.

Advertisement

In the lyrics, Grande appears to address scrutiny of her relationship with Ethan Slater, her boyfriend and Wicked co-star.

Grande and Slater were first linked in July following news of Grande's split from her husband Dalton Gomez. Slater subsequently filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.

"Yes, And?" is the lead single from Grande's forthcoming seventh studio album.

Grande confirmed in December that she will release a new album in 2024, telling fans at the time, "see you next year."

The singer's most recent album, Positions, debuted in 2020.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back