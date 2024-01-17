Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' album in March

1 of 3 | Ariana Grande announced her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will release a new album in March. The 30-year-old singer and actress announced her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on Wednesday. Advertisement

Eternal Sunshine is scheduled for release March 8. The album will have four exclusive covers, one of which shows Grande wearing red lipstick and sheer gloves.

Grande's mom, Joan Grande, celebrated in the comments on Instagram, writing, "you're incredible... the album is perfection!!! so proud xoooxxox."

Grande confirmed in December that she will release a new album in 2024.

The singer shared a single and music video for "Yes, And?," a first song from the album, last week. In the lyrics, Grande appears to address scrutiny of her relationship with Ethan Slater.

Eternal Sunshine will mark Grande's first album since Positions, released in October 2020.

In addition to her new music, Grande will star with Slater in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

Grande and Slater were first linked in July following news of Grande's split from her husband Dalton Gomez. Slater subsequently filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.

