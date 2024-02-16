1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez appears in the new documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez shows her vulnerable side in the new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Prime Video shared a poster and trailer for the upcoming film Friday. Advertisement

The Greatest Love Story Never Told "offers unflinching access to Jennifer's most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of" her This is Me...Now album and film.

Lopez released the album This is Me...Now and an accompanying narrative film, This is Me...Now: A Love Story on Friday. The projects explore Lopez's past romances, her love story with her husband Ben Affleck, and her "twenty-year journey to self-love."

Lopez and Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of This is Me...Now: A Love Story on Tuesday.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told follows Lopez's ups and downs on set and features interviews with her inner circle, along with candid home moments.

"This is a vulnerable portrait of an icon who put it all on the line and discovered a newfound determination in self-acceptance and love," an official synopsis reads.

The documentary is set for release Feb. 27 on Prime Video.

Advertisement Go behind the making of Jennifer's love story. The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a new documentary from @jlo, arrives February 27. pic.twitter.com/4aB6nJXU22— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 16, 2024

Lopez will promote This is Me...Now with a new North American tour that begins June 26 in Orlando, Fla.

