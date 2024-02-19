Trending
Feb. 19, 2024 / 9:21 AM

Rooney Mara expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix

By Annie Martin
Rooney Mara debuted her baby bump at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of her film "The Kitchen." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Rooney Mara debuted her baby bump at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of her film "The Kitchen." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara is going to be a mom of two.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her fiancé, actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Mara unveiled her pregnancy Friday at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of her film The Kitchen, where she was photographed cradling her baby bump while wearing a black strapless gown.

People, Us Weekly and Page Six reported the news Sunday.

Mara and Phoenix first met in 2012 on the set of the film Her and got engaged in 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020, a son named River after Phoenix's late brother, actor River Phoenix.

The Kitchen, or La Cocina, is written and directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios. Mara is also known for the films The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Carol and Nightmare Alley.

Phoenix will next star with Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux. Director Todd Phillips shared new photos from the film in December.

