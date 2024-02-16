Trending
Music
Feb. 16, 2024 / 12:17 PM

Madonna, The Weeknd release 'Popular' music video in 'Fortnite'

By Annie Martin
Madonna, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti debuted a music video for their song "Popular" in "Fortnite Festival." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
1 of 3 | Madonna, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti debuted a music video for their song "Popular" in "Fortnite Festival." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Madonna, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have released a new music video.

The trio of musical artists debuted a video for their song "Popular" in the video game Fortnite.

The full "Popular" video was released Thursday evening in Fortnite Festival, a music game in the Fortnite universe.

The video will play on repeat in a new dedicated viewing area on Jam Stage in Fortnite Festival from Thursday at 7 p.m. EST to Sunday at 7 p.m.

Madonna teased the video Thursday on Instagram.

"I did song with @theweeknd and @playboicarti -called- 'Popular Duh!" she captioned the post. "The video debuts Finally and Exclusively in the Fortnite festival!!"

Madonna, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti originally released "Popular" in June 2023. The trio recorded the song for The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol.

The Weeknd previously collaborated with Fortnite on a headlining in-game concert in December to celebrate the launch of Fortnite Festival. The game's first season will conclude Feb. 22.

Madonna turns 65: a look back

Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her "Virgin" tour. That year she performed in the LiveAid concert fundraiser and she married actor Sean Penn. They were together from 1985 to 1989. UPI File Photo | License Photo

