Entertainment News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 11:00 AM

The Weeknd takes the stage in Fortnite Festival trailer

By Annie Martin
The Weeknd will headline an in-game concert in "Fortnite" to celebrate the launch of Fortnite Festival. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | The Weeknd will headline an in-game concert in "Fortnite" to celebrate the launch of Fortnite Festival. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Epic Games and The Weeknd are giving a glimpse of their upcoming Fortnite Festival collaboration.

The Weeknd shared a trailer Monday for his in-game concert that will celebrate the launch of the Fortnite Festival music game.

The preview shows The Weeknd take the stage in front of a crowd of fans and also features footage of the new game.

Fortnite Festival is "a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists," according to an Epic Games press release.

The game is built by Harmonix, the studio behind the game Rock Band.

The Weeknd's concert will take place Saturday, the same day as Fortnite Festival's launch.

The original Fortnite was released in 2017.

The Weeknd released his most recent album, Dawn FM, in January 2022.

