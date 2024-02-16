Trending
Feb. 16, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Post Malone teases country music song with Luke Combs

By Annie Martin
Post Malone teased a collaboration with country music singer Luke Combs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Post Malone teased a collaboration with country music singer Luke Combs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone is teasing a country music song with Luke Combs.

The 28-year-old singer and rapper shared a video Thursday that shows him jamming along to a new collaboration featuring Combs, 33.

Fans called for a Malone and Combs duet after Malone attended Combs' concert Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

Combs shared a photo on Instagram showing himself with Malone and retired NFL star Peyton Manning backstage.

Malone and Combs both recently had headline-making performances, with Malone performing "America the Beautiful" Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII and Combs performing "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the Grammys.

Malone will perform a set of country music covers at Stagecoach music festival in April.

The singer released his most recent album, Austin, in July 2023.

Combs released his album Gettin' Old in March 2023 and will launch his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old tour in April.

