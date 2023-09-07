1 of 5 | Eric Church will perform at Stagecoach festival in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Stagecoach has announced the lineup for its 2024 country music festival. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will headline next year's event, which runs April 26-28 in Indio, Calif. Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Church will headline the April 26 shows, with Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin León, Paul Cauthen and other artists to perform.

Lambert takes the stage April 27, along with Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest, Charley Crocket, Luke Grimes and other performers.

Wallen will headline the April 28 shows, with Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, the Beach Boys, Megan Moroney, Clint Black and other artists to perform.

In addition, Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa will take the stage during the Late Night in Palomino after-party.

Are y'all fired up? Stagecoach 2024 goes on sale next Friday, 9/15 at 11am PT This is your year - grab your passes early at https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i for as low as $99 down on payment plan. Get the gang ready for the most unforgettable weekend yet! pic.twitter.com/27ydOCtzrO— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 7, 2023

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton headlined the 2023 festival.