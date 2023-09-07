Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 7, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Stagecoach: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert to headline festival

By Annie Martin
Eric Church will perform at Stagecoach festival in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Eric Church will perform at Stagecoach festival in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Stagecoach has announced the lineup for its 2024 country music festival.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will headline next year's event, which runs April 26-28 in Indio, Calif.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Church will headline the April 26 shows, with Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin León, Paul Cauthen and other artists to perform.

Lambert takes the stage April 27, along with Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest, Charley Crocket, Luke Grimes and other performers.

Wallen will headline the April 28 shows, with Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, the Beach Boys, Megan Moroney, Clint Black and other artists to perform.

In addition, Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa will take the stage during the Late Night in Palomino after-party.

Advertisement

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton headlined the 2023 festival.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Charlie Puth engaged to Brooke Sansone: 'She said yes'
Music // 2 hours ago
Charlie Puth engaged to Brooke Sansone: 'She said yes'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth announced his engagement to Brooke Sansone after proposing in New York.
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Music // 3 hours ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and other artists are nominated at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.
Aespa performs 'Better Things' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 22 hours ago
Aespa performs 'Better Things' on 'Good Morning America'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa performed its song "Better Things" and discussed its "Synk: Hyper Line" tour on "GMA."
Tyler Childers announces 'Mule Pull' tour for 2024
Music // 23 hours ago
Tyler Childers announces 'Mule Pull' tour for 2024
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers will perform in Europe and North America on his "Mule Pull" tour in 2024.
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Music // 1 day ago
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones released a single and music video for "Angry," a first song from their album "Hackey Diamonds."
Jungkook of BTS joins Global Citizen Festival lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook of BTS joins Global Citizen Festival lineup
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will perform at Global Citizen Festival, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids and other stars.
Mamamoo's Hwasa takes a drive in 'I Love My Body' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa takes a drive in 'I Love My Body' music video teaser
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa released a preview of her music video for her new solo single, "I Love My Body."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 2 days ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Music // 3 days ago
Metallica concert canceled after singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Sunday's Metallica concert in Glendale, Ariz., was canceled after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.
Aerosmith kicks off farewell concert tour in Philly
Music // 4 days ago
Aerosmith kicks off farewell concert tour in Philly
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic rock band Aerosmith kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell concert tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement