Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023

Luke Bryan will headline Stagecoach music festival in April 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Country music stars Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton will headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023. Organizers announced a lineup for the annual country music festival Monday. Advertisement

The 2023 festival will take place April 28-30 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Tickets go on on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Bryan will headline the April 28 shows, with Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland, Melissa Etheridge and other artists to perform.

Brown will take the stage April 29, along with Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon, Nelly, Morgan Wade and other artists.

Stapleton will headline the April 30 shows, with Brooks & Dunn, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Diplo and other artists to perform.

Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, in August 2020. Brown most recently released the album Different Man on Friday, while Stapleton last released his fourth album, Starting Over, in November 2020.