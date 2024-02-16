Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 11:05 AM

Jungkook takes over Grand Central Station in Calvin Klein campaign

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook stars in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.

The K-pop star and member of boy band BTS appears in the brand's spring 2024 ad campaign, which launched Friday.

Advertisement

In a video set to the Iggy Pop song "The Passenger," Jungkook makes his way through Grand Central Station in New York City while wearing an open button-down shirt and jeans.

The campaign was directed and shot by Mert Atlas.

"The campaign amplifies Jungkook's status as a global popstar, showcasing his natural confidence as he takes over the iconic Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans styles," Calvin Klein said in a press release.

The new collection of clothes "infuses wardrobe essentials with the brand's youthful energy."

Jungkook and the other members of BTS performed at Grand Central Station during BTS Week on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2020.

Advertisement

BTS has been on hiatus since 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Jungkook released his debut solo album, Golden, in November 2023.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Movies // 26 minutes ago
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams had a Destiny's Child reunion at the New York premiere of "Mea Culpa."
Jennifer Lopez gets vulnerable in trailer for 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' documentary
Movies // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez gets vulnerable in trailer for 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' documentary
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," a new documentary following Jennifer Lopez as she creates her "This is Me...Now" album and film, is coming to Prime Video.
Post Malone teases country music song with Luke Combs
Music // 1 hour ago
Post Malone teases country music song with Luke Combs
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone teased a collaboration with country music singer Luke Combs.
Dua Lipa releases 'Training Season' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Dua Lipa releases 'Training Season' single, music video
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Training Season," her first song of 2024.
Ariana Grande recruits Mariah Carey for 'Yes, And?' remix
Music // 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande recruits Mariah Carey for 'Yes, And?' remix
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey released a remix of Grande's single "Yes, And?'
Katja Herbers 'super-sad' over 'Evil' cancellation
TV // 4 hours ago
Katja Herbers 'super-sad' over 'Evil' cancellation
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The upcoming fourth season of "Evil" will be the supernatural dramedy's last on Paramount+
Jon Hamm to co-star with Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman' for Paramount+
TV // 4 hours ago
Jon Hamm to co-star with Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman' for Paramount+
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm has signed on to play a recurring role in Billy Bob Thornton's new Paramount+ drama, "Landman."
Darlene Love calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Oscars affection career highlights
Music // 6 hours ago
Darlene Love calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Oscars affection career highlights
NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning music icon Darlene Love told UPI that being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 is the career achievement of which she is most proud.
Franklin gets the spotlight in new 'Snoopy Presents' special
TV // 7 hours ago
Franklin gets the spotlight in new 'Snoopy Presents' special
NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The creative team behind "Welcome Home, Franklin" told UPI their new "Snoopy Presents" animated special is intended to give a backstory to a beloved character who has been part of the Peanuts gang since 1968.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Ava Max, LeVar Burton
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Ava Max, LeVar Burton
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Singer Ava Max turns 30 and actor LeVar Burton turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair
Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement