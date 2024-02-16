Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook stars in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.

The K-pop star and member of boy band BTS appears in the brand's spring 2024 ad campaign, which launched Friday.

In a video set to the Iggy Pop song "The Passenger," Jungkook makes his way through Grand Central Station in New York City while wearing an open button-down shirt and jeans.

The campaign was directed and shot by Mert Atlas.

"The campaign amplifies Jungkook's status as a global popstar, showcasing his natural confidence as he takes over the iconic Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans styles," Calvin Klein said in a press release.

The new collection of clothes "infuses wardrobe essentials with the brand's youthful energy."

Jungkook and the other members of BTS performed at Grand Central Station during BTS Week on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2020.

BTS has been on hiatus since 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Jungkook released his debut solo album, Golden, in November 2023.

