(G)I-dle is 'ready to burn' in 'Revenge' music video

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for their song "Revenge" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Revenge" video shows the members of (G)I-dle plan and enact bloody revenge. The members then burn the evidence and make their escape.

"Revenge" appears on (G)I-dle's album 2, which the group released alongside its "Super Lady" music video in January.

2 also features the songs "Doll," "Vision," "7 Days," "Fate," "Rollie" and "Wife."

The album is (G)I-dle's second full-length album after I Never Die (2022).

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua.