(G)I-dle is 'ready to burn' in 'Revenge' music video

[] 'Revenge' Official Music Video ▶ https://t.co/4PZRszsP4t#여자아이들 #GIDLE#Two#Revenge pic.twitter.com/3Ejr6SYgRQ— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) February 15, 2024
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is back with a new music video.
The K-pop stars released a video for their song "Revenge" on Thursday.
The "Revenge" video shows the members of (G)I-dle plan and enact bloody revenge. The members then burn the evidence and make their escape.
"Revenge" appears on (G)I-dle's album 2, which the group released alongside its "Super Lady" music video in January.
2 also features the songs "Doll," "Vision," "7 Days," "Fate," "Rollie" and "Wife."
The album is (G)I-dle's second full-length album after I Never Die (2022).
(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua.