Feb. 25 (UPI) -- BTS took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss their careers, take questions from fans and to perform their new song "ON."

Fallon interviewed the South Korean boy band on a New York City subway, asking them how it felt to have fans in the United States and beyond who can sing their lyrics.

"It really means a lot to us. These people speak different languages, are from different countries, different ethnicities. It's an honor they all listen to and enjoy our songs. And I think that's what drives us to continue to perform," J-Hope said.

Fallon asked why they think fans are attracted to their music and Suga replied, "I think our greatest forte is that we send messages that people in their teens, twenties and thirties can all relate to and give comfort through our music."

While answering fan questions from Twitter, RM said that he wanted to meet WWE star and actor John Cena who is a big fan of the group.

"We were always watching WWE like when we were you know like 13, 15," RM said before BTS started harmonizing Cena's WWE entrance music together.

BTS performed "ON" at New York City's Grand Central Terminal which was empty with the exception of a large group of backup dancers and a drum line.

"ON" appears on BTS' recently released album Map of the Soul: 7.

Fallon also challenged BTS to a set of competitive games known as the Subway Olympics.

The late night host brought BTS to Katz's Deli to try the restaurant's famous pastrami sandwiches and to receive a sandwich-making tutorial.