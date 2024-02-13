Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Thai singer Ten is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band NCT, released the solo EP Ten and a music video for the song "Nightwalker" on Tuesday.

The "Nightwalker" video opens with security camera footage of Ten standing in a parking lot. The scene then changes to show the singer working in a lab from which a biologist has gone missing.

Ten is an English-language EP that also features the songs "Water," "Dangerous," "On Ten," "Shadow" and "Lie With You."

Ten shared a performance film for the album last week.

As a full group, NCT consists of 26 members and features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.