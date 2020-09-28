Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with fiance Joaquin Phoenix.

Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who worked with Joaquin Phoenix on documentary Gunda, announced the child's birth at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival, People magazine reported.

"He just got a baby by the way. A beautiful son called River," Kossakovsky said about Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday.

E! News also confirmed that Kossakovsky announced the birth of Mara and Joaquin Phoenix's baby.

The Hollywood couple have yet to publicly acknowledge the birth of their baby. The newborn appears to be named after Joaquin Phoenix's late brother River Phoenix, who died at the age of 23 in 1993 from a drug overdose.

Mara, 35, and Joaquin Phoenix, 45, met on the set of 2013 film Her and made their red carpet debut in 2017.