Feb. 16, 2024 / 12:55 PM

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' cast tease 'epic love story' in spinoff

By Annie Martin
Andrew Lincoln reprises Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead fans can expect an "epic love story" in the upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and other cast and crew discuss the show in a special preview of the AMC series released Friday.

The Ones Who Live follows The Walking Dead love interests Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) as they search for each other across an post-apocalyptic world.

"Rick and Michonne have always had a really strong connection, and chemistry and love for each other," Gurira says. "They are driven in the exact same way, and will go the exact same lengths that most people would not go."

"She is not letting this go until she either finds him or finds his dead body. Those are the only two options," executive producer Denise Huth adds.

Lincoln described the six-part series as "an epic love story with a lot of gore."

Michonne is joined on her journey by the new character Nat (Matthew Jeffers). The show will also unveil more about the Civic Republic Military (CRM), the military and police force in the Civic Republic.

AMC released a trailer for The Ones Who Live Wednesday on Valentine's Day that looks back on Rick and Michonne's love story.

Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O'Quinn, Craig Tate and Andrew Bachelor also star.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.

