Jan. 10 (UPI) -- AMC is teasing the new series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The network shared a first-look trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama Wednesday.

The Ones Who Live is a new spinoff of The Walking Dead that takes place after the events of the original show.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their roles of Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The Ones Who Live presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?" an official synopsis reads.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.

The show is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, who also serves as showrunner, along with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.