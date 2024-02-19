'Berlin': 'Money Heist' spinoff renewed for Season 2

Level two, please. Berlin will be back for a second season! pic.twitter.com/bALwmKHTXU— Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Berlin will return for a second season.

Netflix announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the Spanish series for Season 2.

Berlin is a prequel and spinoff of Money Heist, which concluded in 2021 after three seasons.

Berlin follows a younger Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and his crew as they plan and execute a daring jewel heist.

Season 1 was the most-watched series globally during its premiere week and has amassed 348 million hours viewed and 53 million total views.

Michelle Jenner (Keila), Tristán Ulloa (Damián), Begoña Vargas (Cameron), Julio Peña Fernández (Roi) and Joel Sánchez (Bruce) will return alongside Alonso in Season 2.

Berlin is created by Money Heist creator Álex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato. Filming on Season 2 will begin in 2025.