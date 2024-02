1 of 3 | J-Hope will release a new solo album and the docuseries "Hope on the Street" on Prime Video. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Hope on the Street, a new docuseries about South Korean singer J-Hope, is coming to Prime Video. Prime Video announced in a press release Monday that Hope on the Street will premiere March 28, with new episodes to be released weekly on Thursdays and Fridays. Advertisement

Hope on the Street follows J-Hope, a K-pop star and member of the boy band BTS, as he "begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots."

The six-part series highlights J-Hope's story and love for dancing as he explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju with his former instructor Boogaloo Kin and meets inspiring street dancers along the way.

"Follow J-Hope as he pursues a dream connecting his past, present, and future," an official synopsis reads.

Hope on the Street will feature songs from J-Hope's forthcoming solo album, Hope on the Street Vol. 1, announced Sunday.

Hope on the Street Vol. 1 is a special album and a follow-up to J-Hope's debut solo album, Jack in the Box (2022). The singer will release the album March 29.