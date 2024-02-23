1 of 3 | SZA released the single "Saturn" and four other versions of the song. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- SZA is back with new music. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter released the single "Saturn" on Thursday.

SZA also shared four other versions of the song: a live version, an acapella version, a sped up version and an instrumental.

SZA had debuted "Saturn" in a Mastercard commercial promoting forest restoration that aired during the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

SZA was the most-nominated artist at the Grammys with nine nominations, and won three awards, including Best R&B Song for "Snooze."

"Saturn" is SZA's first new song of 2024. The song is expected to appear on Lana, the forthcoming deluxe version of SZA's album SOS.

SZA celebrated the success of SOS in a post in December.

"a day late but Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE .. like rn currently changing my life. I haven't processed this year AT ALL cause it's still happening .. this is beyond my wildest dreams," she wrote.

SZA will headline Governors Ball music festival in New York in June.