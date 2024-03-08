Trending
March 8, 2024

Shawn Mendes to headline Rock in Rio after performing hiatus

By Annie Martin
Shawn Mendes will perform at Rock in Rio music festival following a two-year break from the stage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 8 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes will return to the stage in September.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter announced Thursday that he will headline Rock in Rio music festival following a two-year break from performing.

Mendes will headline the Sept. 22 shows, with Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Joss Stone, Ne-Yo and other artists to also perform at the festival, which runs Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's been a really long time since i last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd. I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!" Mendes wrote on Instagram.

Mendes teased new music, telling fans, "I've also been working on a new album and i can't wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there."

Mendes has not performed live since cancelling the remainder of his Wonder tour and announcing a break from performing to focus on his mental health in July 2022.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," the star said at the time.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he added.

Mendes released his album Wonder in December 2020 and has since released the singles "Summer of Love" with Tainy, "It'll Be Okay" and "When You're Gone."

Shawn Mendes turns 25: a look back

Shawn Mendes performs on the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on August 23, 2014. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

