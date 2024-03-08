Trending
March 8, 2024 / 11:15 AM

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied finalize divorce after quiet split

By Annie Martin
Natalie Portman (L) and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce after separating in 2023 amid rumors of his affair. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Natalie Portman (L) and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce after separating in 2023 amid rumors of his affair. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 8 (UPI) -- Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have finalized their divorce after quietly splitting last year.

People reported Friday that Portman and Millepied's divorce was finalized last month in France, where the pair live.

Portman filed for divorce in July 2023 after nearly 11 years of marriage.

The actress has two children with Millepied, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7.

Portman's rep confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

News of the divorce follows reports in August 2023 that Portman and Millepied had separated after his alleged affair.

Portman addressed speculation about her marriage in an interview with Vanity Fair published in February, saying, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

Portman and Millepied, a dancer and choreographer, met on the set of Black Swan in 2010 and married in August 2012.

Portman most recently starred in May December, while Millepied worked as a choreographer on Dune and Dune: Part Two.

