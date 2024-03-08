Trending
Music
March 8, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Norah Jones releases 'Visions' album, 'Paradise' music video

By Annie Martin
Norah Jones released the album "Visions" and a music video for the song "Paradise." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 8 (UPI) -- Norah Jones is back with new music.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter released the album Visions and a music video for the song "Paradise" on Friday.

The "Paradise" video shows Jones experience joy during a visit to the beachside Pacific Park amusement park in Santa Monica, Calif.

Visions also features the songs "All This Time," "Staring at the Wall," "Queen of the Sea," "Visions," "Running," "I Just Wanna Dance," "I'm Awake," "Swept Up in the Night," "On My Way," "Alone with My Thoughts" and "Life."

The album is Jones' first non-holiday album since Pick Me Up Off the Floor, released in June 2020.

"The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and 'Running' was one of them where you're half asleep and kind of jolted awake," Jones previously told her label, Blue Note.

Jones performed "Running" during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jones will promote Visions with a North American tour that begins May 6 in Boston.

