TV
March 8, 2024 / 9:42 AM

'The Traitors' crowns Season 2 winners

By Annie Martin
"The Traitors" Season 2 cast. The reality series crowned its Season 2 winners Thursday. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 2 | "The Traitors" Season 2 cast. The reality series crowned its Season 2 winners Thursday. Photo courtesy of Peacock

March 8 (UPI) -- Reality competition series The Traitors crowned two winners in its Season 2 finale.

Contestants Chris "CT" Tamburello, Trishelle Cannatella, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Kate Chastain, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Shereé Whitfield appeared in the episode, released Thursday on Peacock.

The Traitors features reality stars and other celebrities as contestants, who must work together on a series of challenges to build a prize worth up to $250,000.

Contestants are designated either Faithful or Traitors in the murder mystery-style game. The Traitors try to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, while the Faithful attempt to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

Chastain went into the finale as the last remaining Traitor and took out Whitfield during the episode.

Diaz-Twine, a Faithful, was banished in the last roundtable, followed by Chastain. Tamburello and Cannatella later both voted for Javid and banished her from the competition.

Tamburello, a Real World: Paris alum who has competed in several seasons of The Challenge, and Cannatella, a Real World: Las Vegas alum who has also appeared on The Challenge, won Season 2 and will share the prize fund.

The Traitors Season 2 premiered Jan. 12 and was the No. 1 unscripted series in the United States across all streaming platforms during the week of Jan. 15, according to Nielsen.

The series was renewed for Season 3 in February.

